Woman injured in Louisiana Tech University stabbings dies, officials say

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi, Kristin Hodges, Madison Remrey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One of the four people injured in the Monday stabbings at Louisiana Tech University has died, according to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker.

Tom Soto, the interim director of university communications for Louisiana Tech, identified the victim as Annie Richardson in a statement. He said she “succumbed to her injuries” from the attack Tuesday evening, KNOE reports.

University President Les Guice also released a statement after Richardson’s death.

“My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family and all who called Annie a friend,” the statement read. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time, but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

Authorities said the four victims were attacked Monday morning as they were leaving Lambright Sports and Wellness Center. One victim was said to be a graduate student, while the other three were not students at the university.

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Jacoby Johnson, a student at the university, was arrested by campus police following the incident. He was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Following Richardson’s death, Johnson is now also charged with one count of second-degree murder, said Soto in his statement.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

