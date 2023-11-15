Strip workers avoid traffic by taking Monorail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not long ago, the Las Vegas Strip only shut down for hours at a time for events like New Year’s Eve and marathons. Now, workers on the Strip are staring down an entire week of closures.

Many of those workers will be parking at the Las Vegas Convention Center and taking the Monorail to work. After a successful test day last Thursday, the trains are running and workers are loading on, happy to avoid the heavy traffic on and around the Strip.

24/7 service on the Monorail began early Tuesday morning. It will continue until 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Workers at Strip properties that are affected by the F1 track received Monorail passes for the week. FOX5 talked with several of them Tuesday, all of whom said service was smooth. They hinted, though, at a more difficult next couple of days. That’s when they’re expecting long lines to get into the Monorail trains. To adjust, most workers say they’re leaving home for work at least two hours early for the rest of the week.

In order to accommodate any overflow crowds, the Las Vegas Convention Center has also set up several buses to shuttle people to and from work.

