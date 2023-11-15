Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere

Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere(Sphere Entertainment Co.)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sphere Entertainment Co. announced on Wednesday that content for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will appear on the exterior of the world-famous venue.

According to a news release, content from the Netflix Cup was displayed on the Sphere on Tuesday, marking the first time the venue’s Exosphere was “cued live in response to a live sporting event.”

In addition to the Netflix promotion, the Sphere says that on race day itself, Saturday, Nov. 18, content including real-time pole position and a custom podium moment that will celebrate the race’s winner will be displayed on the Exosphere.

“Sphere’s Exosphere doesn’t just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend.”

Leading up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sphere shared that F1 content will be on display, including cards featuring all 20 drivers and their cars in a “larger-than-life form.” The content will also include helmets that the venue says can serve as “iconic” backdrops for fan photos.

The company said that “additional bespoke content will be unveiled during the race itself, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will mark the first live event that features Sphere as part of the official broadcast, the company noted.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in the inaugural year both for Sphere and the Grand Prix in Las Vegas,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice PresidentMarquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere. “This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1® – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Las Vegas girl gets new F1-themed prosthetic hand
Las Vegas girl gets new F1-themed prosthetic hand
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell arrive ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell arrive ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov reacts after a hit to the head in the second period...
Golden Knights’ Paul Cotter ejected for illegal check to head of Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov