Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real-time pole position, driver helmets on Exosphere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sphere Entertainment Co. announced on Wednesday that content for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will appear on the exterior of the world-famous venue.

According to a news release, content from the Netflix Cup was displayed on the Sphere on Tuesday, marking the first time the venue’s Exosphere was “cued live in response to a live sporting event.”

In addition to the Netflix promotion, the Sphere says that on race day itself, Saturday, Nov. 18, content including real-time pole position and a custom podium moment that will celebrate the race’s winner will be displayed on the Exosphere.

“Sphere’s Exosphere doesn’t just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend.”

Leading up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sphere shared that F1 content will be on display, including cards featuring all 20 drivers and their cars in a “larger-than-life form.” The content will also include helmets that the venue says can serve as “iconic” backdrops for fan photos.

The company said that “additional bespoke content will be unveiled during the race itself, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will mark the first live event that features Sphere as part of the official broadcast, the company noted.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in the inaugural year both for Sphere and the Grand Prix in Las Vegas,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice PresidentMarquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere. “This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1® – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere.”

