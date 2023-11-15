Las Vegas girl gets new F1-themed prosthetic hand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas girl received a new prosthetic hand in honor an F1 driver who also has Poland Syndrome.

Las Vegas resident Hailey Dawson previously made history by throwing out the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. Dawson has Poland Syndrome, which means she was born without a pectoral muscle.

UNLV Engineering alumni Maria Gerardi has worked with Dawson for years and designed the latest prosthetic, which honors F1 driver Fernando Alonso, who also has Poland Syndrom.

“The fact that Hailey has someone to look up to that yeah, he’s got Poland Syndrome and he’s out driving an F1 car, so there is no limit,” Gerardi said.

Hailey's got a new robohand - and this time, it's @F1-themed. 🏎️



Hailey Dawson (@haileys_hand) connected once again with #UNLVEngineering alum Maria Gerardi to design a 3D-printed flexihand, but this one won't be used to pitch a baseball. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/z2NflYMi7j — UNLV Engineering (@UNLVEngineering) November 15, 2023

Now in eighth grade, Dawson will add the F1 prosthetic to her collection that spans over 40 sports teams.

