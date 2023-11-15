Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event

Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas families in need can pick up food items for a Thanksgiving meal at an upcoming free distribution event.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army Southern Nevada will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution event on Monday, Nov. 20 at Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road. The group says the offering will start at 8 a.m. and run until supplies last.

The Salvation Army says the event, which will give families the chance to get items they need for their Thanksgiving dinners, is expected to serve 500 families with canned/boxed items and a turkey or ham.

“Rising food costs have created challenges for many people in our community,” said Major Harold Laubach, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada. “We want to ensure we give people the tradition of having a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone in need of food this Thanksgiving is invited to come and.”

According to the Salvation Army, there is no need for families to pre-register to attend. The event is open to the community on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

The exterior of a Dave & Buster's location is seen in this file photo.
Dave & Buster’s to open new location in Henderson
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices continue to plunge a day before events start
Las Vegas girl gets new F1-themed prosthetic hand
Las Vegas girl gets new F1-themed prosthetic hand
Take a look at Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Take a look at Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
MLB owners vote on Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas could come Thursday