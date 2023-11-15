Las Vegas families can receive free Thanksgiving food items at distribution event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas families in need can pick up food items for a Thanksgiving meal at an upcoming free distribution event.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army Southern Nevada will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution event on Monday, Nov. 20 at Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road. The group says the offering will start at 8 a.m. and run until supplies last.

The Salvation Army says the event, which will give families the chance to get items they need for their Thanksgiving dinners, is expected to serve 500 families with canned/boxed items and a turkey or ham.

“Rising food costs have created challenges for many people in our community,” said Major Harold Laubach, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada. “We want to ensure we give people the tradition of having a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone in need of food this Thanksgiving is invited to come and.”

According to the Salvation Army, there is no need for families to pre-register to attend. The event is open to the community on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org for more information.

