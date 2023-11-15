Las Vegas boxing gym owner recognized with Super Bowl tickets for work with local kids

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On a day that was designated as World Kindness Day, a gym owner in the Las Vegas Valley was shown lots of love.

Tony Valdez operates Center Ring Boxing, a nonprofit started by his late brother-in-law. Each day, dozens of kids go to the gym on the North Side to train.

“We’re here working with the kids, just trying to help them,” said Valdez.

Monday afternoon, former Raider tight end Teyo Johnson showed up and presented him with a special gift.

“The impact Center Ring Boxing has had on this community is truly remarkable. Today on behalf of the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee we’re presenting you with two Super Bowl tickets,” he announced.

Valdez was floored.

“Oh my God you’ve got to be kidding me,” he said.

He was also given a proclamation and a key to the county by the Clark County Commission on behalf of Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. Valdez said he will likely take his son with him to the game at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

