Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas boxing gym owner recognized with Super Bowl tickets for work with local kids

A Las Vegas boxing gym owner was given Super Bowl tickets for his work with kids in the community
A Las Vegas boxing gym owner was given Super Bowl tickets for his work with kids in the community(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On a day that was designated as World Kindness Day, a gym owner in the Las Vegas Valley was shown lots of love.

Tony Valdez operates Center Ring Boxing, a nonprofit started by his late brother-in-law. Each day, dozens of kids go to the gym on the North Side to train.

“We’re here working with the kids, just trying to help them,” said Valdez.

Monday afternoon, former Raider tight end Teyo Johnson showed up and presented him with a special gift.

“The impact Center Ring Boxing has had on this community is truly remarkable. Today on behalf of the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee we’re presenting you with two Super Bowl tickets,” he announced.

Valdez was floored.

“Oh my God you’ve got to be kidding me,” he said.

He was also given a proclamation and a key to the county by the Clark County Commission on behalf of Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. Valdez said he will likely take his son with him to the game at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas

Latest News

The new residential building is planned for Symphony Park.
New high rise building coming to Las Vegas
Harry Reid International Airport officials say Formula 1 will be an unprecedented event for...
Hundreds of private aircraft expected in Las Vegas for F1 race
Federal accident investigators want automakers to install systems on all new vehicles that warn...
‘Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable,’ NTSB says of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a media conference to...
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death