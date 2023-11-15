Surprise Squad
Hundreds of private aircraft expected in Las Vegas for F1 race

Las Vegas airports are getting overloaded as the F1 race draws closer
Las Vegas airports are getting overloaded as the F1 race draws closer
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport officials say Formula 1 will be an unprecedented event for general aviation in the Las Vegas Valley.

Airport parking is in high demand as many private jets are expected in Las Vegas for the F1 race. Harry Reid International Airport officials say overnight parking for private planes at Henderson Executive Airport and the North Las Vegas airport is completely booked.

Both airports are owned and operated by Clark County. FOX5 saw private jets at those airports on Tuesday, but many more are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Boulder City Airport staff say overnight parking is booked there as well, as are ten spots for private jets at the Mesquite Municipal Airport. Staff there say they have parking for smaller aircraft.

Airports say while parking is full, planes will still be able to land to drop off and pick up passengers at airports.

Harry Reid officials also say there will be a special events fee for aircraft this year. The fee is $3,000 for “group two and three” aircraft, which includes larger private jets at the Henderson and North Las Vegas airports, both of which are owned and operated by Clark County.

The airport says smaller planes, group one aircraft, will be charged $750. The fee is for extra staff and resources for the extra traffic at airports during F1. The airport says the fee includes planes that park overnight as well as planes that land and take off without staying.

Harry Reid officials say they will take what they learn from F1 and apply that to the Super Bowl in February, which is at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

