Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights’ Paul Cotter ejected for illegal check to head of Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov reacts after a hit to the head in the second period...
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov reacts after a hit to the head in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP)
By The Associated Press and STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter was ejected for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the teams’ game Tuesday night and could face a suspension.

Cotter hit Kuznetsov in the head with his left shoulder early in the second period. Kuznetsov lay on the ice for more than a minute and immediately left the ice to get checked out, in accordance with NHL concussion protocol.

The on-ice officials reviewed the hit and gave Cotter a match penalty that carried with it a five-minute power play the Capitals failed to score on. Kuznetsov returned later in the period.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t see the hit right away and deferred to the officials.

“I thought his stick might have caught him or something the way he went down,” Cassidy said. “But they make the call, and we’ve got to get it done. It’s a 1-0 game. We’ve got to be careful it doesn’t get away from us, so, I thought our guys really stepped up and that was awesome, our (penalty kill).”

Cotter, who has no prior disciplinary history, could have a hearing with the league’s department of player safety as soon as Wednesday. Vegas next plays Thursday night at Montreal, the second stop on the defending Stanley Cup champion’s five-game road trip.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the...
Capitals host Golden Knights after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game
President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in return of an NHL tradition
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) commits a hooking penalty on Los Angeles Kings...
Kings win 7th straight road game with 4-1 win over Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) plays against the Boston Bruins during an...
Golden Knights’ Chandler Stephenson out next 2 games, coach says