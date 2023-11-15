Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 11/18/23

Scattered Showers Begin Today
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clouds will be growing thicker on Wednesday with increasing rain chances during the late afternoon and evening. Showers will remain in the forecast for F1 weekend.

A slow-moving storm is tracking in off the Pacific Ocean this week, pushing in some more moisture out of the south on Wednesday. The best chance of showers will be after sunset on Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the low 70s.

Thursday is trending drier with a partly cloudy forecast as Formula 1 kicks off Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for F1 Thursday.

Shower chances pick up again Friday and Saturday around Southern Nevada. For F1, the best chance of rain for the races will be on Friday night. Most of the rain on Saturday is expected during the day with drier weather Saturday night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday are trending dry into early next week with the breeze making a return.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

