Dave & Buster’s to open new location in Henderson

The exterior of a Dave & Buster's location is seen in this file photo.
The exterior of a Dave & Buster's location is seen in this file photo.(Mike Mozart / Flickr | MGN via Mike Mozart / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dave & Buster’s is set to add another location to the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Dave & Buster’s website, the new location will open a location in Henderson at 821 David Baker Way.

Many have mentioned that they’ve seen a sign announcing the project already up in the area.

An opening date for the Henderson location was not specified on the website.

According to Dave & Buster’s, the Henderson spot will be open the following times:

Sun: 10 a.m. - Midnight

Mon - Tue: 11 a.m. - Midnight

Wed - Fri: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

The Henderson Dave & Buster’s will mark the company’s second location in Southern Nevada, as they also operate a spot at Downtown Summerlin in the west valley.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

