Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years

Average ACT scores have hit a 30-year low, according to a new report.
Average ACT scores have hit a 30-year low, according to a new report.(Pxfuel | Pxfuel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average Composite score on the ACT test for the class of 2023 has fallen to 19.5 out of 36, according to a report.

The decrease in scores marks a decline of 0.3 points from 2022, when the average score was 19.8, data released by ACT in October shows. ACT is the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam.

The average scores in three of the four subjects featured on the test - mathematics, reading and science - were below the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks. The benchmarks are the minimum ACT test scores required for students taking the test to have a high probability of success in college.

ACT said students who meet a benchmark on the test have about a 50% chance of getting a B score or better in college courses and about a 75% chance of earning a C or better in the same course or courses.

ACT CEO Janet Godwin said this is the sixth consecutive year of declines in average scores.

Godwin also said the number of seniors leaving high school without reaching the college readiness benchmarks is also rising.

“These systemic problems require sustained action and support at the policy level,” she said in a release. “This is not up to teachers and principals alone - it is a shared national priority and imperative.”

The graduating class of 2023 began their high school careers when the COVID-19 pandemic took place, according to the ACT report.

The graduating seniors who met none of the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks climbed to historic highs in 2023, with only 21% of students meeting all four benchmarks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Father calls for justice after beating death of Las Vegas teen
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas

Latest News

Sgt. Gabriela Corbalan rings a bell as the names of the soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 24th...
US Army to overturn century-old convictions of 110 Black soldiers
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
Federal accident investigators want automakers to install systems on all new vehicles that warn...
‘Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable,’ NTSB says of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a media conference to...
Las Vegas police arrest 8 suspects ages 13-17 for murder in teen’s beating death
Ramp closures along the 215 freeway begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
NDOT advises about Centennial Bowl closures