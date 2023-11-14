Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

You can foster a Las Vegas shelter dog over Thanksgiving break

dog generic
dog generic(Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not traveling over Thanksgiving? You can give an adoptable dog a break from the shelter and let them spend the holiday with you.

According to a news release, The Animal Foundation is inviting residents to foster a shelter pet for Thanksgiving.

As part of the experience, the dog or cat will have a chance to get a break from the shelter while you enjoy the “gift of a furry companion.”

Through November 22, The Animal Foundation invites families or individuals to pick out a cat or dog to take home for a “cozy, holiday vacation.”

The shelter notes that if a foster family chooses to adopt the pet they host, or finds someone else to adopt the pet, the adoption fee will be waived.

Fostering is free, and the shelter will provide everything you need, including food.

The Animal Foundation says that participants are asked to commit to at least two weeks of care for their foster pet.

“No one should have to spend Thanksgiving alone, especially shelter pets,” said Alec Petronsky, Foster Programs Supervisor for The Animal Foundation. “Invite a shelter pet over for Thanksgiving. The animal will get a delicious meal, plenty of love from guests, and even someone to snuggle up with on the couch for a post-dinner nap. And if you can find a forever home for the pet – even better!”

Prospective fosters can click HERE for steps on how they can foster a pet for the holidays. The shelter can also be reached via email foster@animalfoundation.com with questions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

The preliminary report on the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022...
‘Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable,’ NTSB says of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
Hackers have allegedly posted more private student info after the CCSD cyberattack.
Hackers allegedly post more private student info after CCSD cyberattack
Members of the Nevada National Guard stand at a roadblock on a road leading to the Las Vegas...
Nevada National Guard to assist Clark County with F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives