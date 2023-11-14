You can foster a Las Vegas shelter dog over Thanksgiving break

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not traveling over Thanksgiving? You can give an adoptable dog a break from the shelter and let them spend the holiday with you.

According to a news release, The Animal Foundation is inviting residents to foster a shelter pet for Thanksgiving.

As part of the experience, the dog or cat will have a chance to get a break from the shelter while you enjoy the “gift of a furry companion.”

Through November 22, The Animal Foundation invites families or individuals to pick out a cat or dog to take home for a “cozy, holiday vacation.”

The shelter notes that if a foster family chooses to adopt the pet they host, or finds someone else to adopt the pet, the adoption fee will be waived.

Fostering is free, and the shelter will provide everything you need, including food.

The Animal Foundation says that participants are asked to commit to at least two weeks of care for their foster pet.

“No one should have to spend Thanksgiving alone, especially shelter pets,” said Alec Petronsky, Foster Programs Supervisor for The Animal Foundation. “Invite a shelter pet over for Thanksgiving. The animal will get a delicious meal, plenty of love from guests, and even someone to snuggle up with on the couch for a post-dinner nap. And if you can find a forever home for the pet – even better!”

Prospective fosters can click HERE for steps on how they can foster a pet for the holidays. The shelter can also be reached via email foster@animalfoundation.com with questions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.