Three-peat champion Max Verstappen and F1 take center stage in Las Vegas

(AP) - FORMULA ONE

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 11:30 p.m.; Friday, practice, 3 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 a.m.; Sunday, race, 1 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 192.7 miles.

Last year: First F1 race in Las Vegas since 1982.

Last race: Three-time series champion Max Verstappen won in Brazil, his record 17th victory in 20 races this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen, who won two races in 2020, including the season finale, has won 43 of the last 65 races. ... Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, padded his lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the fight for second place in the final F1 standings by finishing fourth to Hamilton’s eighth with two races remaining. Perez leads by 32 points with two races remaining.

Next race: Nov. 26, Abu Dhabi (season finale).

