Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Three-peat champion Max Verstappen and F1 take center stage in Las Vegas

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates at the podium after winning the...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates at the podium after winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)(Andre Penner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - FORMULA ONE

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 11:30 p.m.; Friday, practice, 3 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 a.m.; Sunday, race, 1 a.m. (ESPN).

Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 192.7 miles.

Last year: First F1 race in Las Vegas since 1982.

Last race: Three-time series champion Max Verstappen won in Brazil, his record 17th victory in 20 races this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen, who won two races in 2020, including the season finale, has won 43 of the last 65 races. ... Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, padded his lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the fight for second place in the final F1 standings by finishing fourth to Hamilton’s eighth with two races remaining. Perez leads by 32 points with two races remaining.

Next race: Nov. 26, Abu Dhabi (season finale).

RELATED:
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
What to know if you are headed to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Tourists find the iconic Strip remade for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
WATCH: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
PHOTOS: Remember when F1 was held on Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace Grand Prix?
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball as New York Jets linebacker...
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce is committed to winning on the run
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives
Constructions of grandstands for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix are seen site at the Bellagio...
Tourists find the iconic Strip remade for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives
Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers hit the brakes on F1 despite surcharge incentives