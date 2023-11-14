Temporary F1 bridge on Flamingo over Koval may become permanent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A temporary bridge installed for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix has improved traffic flow so much that it may become a permanent fixture east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill discussed the possibility during an LVCVA board meeting on Tuesday, stating that a permanent bridge could be installed on Flamingo Rd. over Koval Lane. Discussions about it are happening between LVCVA, Clark County and F1.

Traffic has been better now because of the bridge that is on Flamingo and developing a permanent bridge for that intersection would be a complete change in the disruption that folks here would feel while it’s being built, while it is being torn down.

He called the race a “monumental event for Las Vegas,” and added that it makes sense to keep the race in the city for years to come due to F1′s initial investment.

“We recognize how disruptive this first year has been on the community, the workers here, visitors, it’s an investment they have made in our future and their future,” Hill stated. “This is a game-changing week for Las Vegas, it will be for years to come, and it will be much easier after this year.”

He added that four months were spent building the circuit, and while it will need repairs “periodically,” it won’t require such an investment of time in the future. He also said that the Boring Company’s Loop system will eventually be a “big benefit” as it is expected to help “make this much less intrusive on everybody here.”

