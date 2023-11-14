Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Schools Over Stadiums to file suit over A’s Vegas stadium

Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark(Oakland Athletics)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Schools Over Stadiums says they will be filing a lawsuit against the proposed Oakland A’s stadium in the coming weeks, saying the authorization of the stadium is riddled with constitutional violations.

“After several months of organizing, our commitment to blocking the use of public funds for the stadium project has only grown stronger. We believe SB1 violates at least 5 sections of the state Constitution which should lead to the bill’s partial or total invalidation. We have asked legal counsel to draft litigation and will be filing to overturn SB1 in Nevada District Court in the coming weeks,” said Dawn Etcheverry, President of Schools Over Stadiums.

They say the approval violated these sections of the Nevada State Constitution:

  • Article IV, § 18(2) …an affirmative vote of not fewer than two-thirds of the members elected to each House is necessary to pass a bill or joint resolution which creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form, including but not limited to taxes, fees, assessments and rates, or changes in the computation bases for taxes, fees, assessments and rates.
  • Article IV, § 19 No money shall be drawn from the treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law. • Article IV, § 21: …in all other cases where a general law can be made applicable, all laws shall be general and of uniform operation throughout the state.
  • Article IX, § 3 The State may contract public debts; but such debts shall never, in the aggregate, exclusive of interest, exceed the sum of two per cent of the assessed valuation of the State… Every such debt shall be authorized by law for some purpose or purposes, to be distinctly specified therein; and every such law shall provide for levying an annual tax sufficient to pay the interest semiannually, and the principal within twenty years from the passage of such law, and shall specially appropriate the proceeds of said taxes to the payment of said principal and interest; and such appropriation shall not be repealed nor the taxes postponed or diminished until the principal and interest of said debts shall have been wholly paid.
  • Article IX, § 4 The State shall never assume the debts of any county, town, city or other corporation whatever, unless such debts have been created to repel invasion [,] suppress insurrection or to provide for the public defense.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

A temporary bridge installed on Flamingo Rd. for the Las Vegas Grand Prix may become permanent
Temporary F1 bridge on Flamingo over Koval may become permanent
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person injured in west valley shooting
The preliminary report on the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022...
‘Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable,’ NTSB says of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
dog generic
You can foster a Las Vegas shelter dog over Thanksgiving break