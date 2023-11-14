Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
Las Vegas food bank in need of volunteers, donations this holiday season
Las Vegas food bank in need of volunteers, donations this holiday season
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say