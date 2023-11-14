Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate after person injured in west valley shooting

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that injured one person near the intersection of W. Lake Mead Blvd. and MLK Blvd.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 1400 block of W. Lake Mead at approximately 11:32 a.m. One victim was taken to UMC Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and police said multiple people have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing and LVMPD advises avoiding the area. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

