Las Vegas food bank in need of volunteers, donations this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This holiday season, Southern Nevada’s only food bank is looking for people to volunteer their time and donate toward helping families get food on the table.

Three Square is the only food bank in southern Nevada and works to feed food insecure families in the valley.

Kate Hibbard Gaines with the nonprofit says usually when people donate, a dollar provides 3 meals for families in need. But right now thanks to a match program, a dollar can provide six meals.

“Every dollar can really be stretched very far,” Hibbard Gaines said. “If folks want to donate food, we have a list of most needed items on our website. But that dollar, especially this time of year, can really have a tremendous impact.”

