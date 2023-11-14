Surprise Squad
Kid Rock, PBR to host Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo event in Las Vegas

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Kid Rock performs in Pontiac, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo and PBR on Tuesday announced that the two groups will join forces for an event in Las Vegas next month.

According to a news release, Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo will take place in Arlington, Texas, on May 17. However, six months before that, the groups will hold the “exclusive” Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo Party at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

Promoter Live Nation says the event will be held on Dec. 13 and will feature Cole Hauser.

According to Live Nation, “the can’t-miss event will bring celebrities, rodeo royalty and fans together for a night of unforgettable celebration while announcing the six team names and coaches who will compete at reimagined rodeo event.”

In addition to announcing the teams for the May event, the Las Vegas show will also feature appearances by namesake Kid Rock, host Cole Hauser, DJ Dee Jay Silver, and legends from the PBR and rodeo universe.

Described as a “reimagined, team-formatted Western event,” Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo will feature six teams competing in bracket-style competition. The event will also feature a performance by Kid Rock as well as other musical acts curated by the artist who has sold nearly 30 million records.

Tickets for PBR presents Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Rodeo Party at House of Blues in Las Vegas are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

