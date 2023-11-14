Surprise Squad
Kalani Pe’a to perform in Henderson as part of Hawaiian holiday celebration

Kalani Pe'a accepts the award for best regional roots musical album for "Kau Ka Pe'a" at the...
Kalani Pe'a accepts the award for best regional roots musical album for "Kau Ka Pe'a" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Kalani Pe’a, will perform in Henderson in December as part of a Hawaiian Christmas event.

According to a news release from the city of Henderson, “Kalani Pe’a’s Hawaiian Christmas concert celebrates the warmth and special “aloha” of the Holiday Season by offering well-known songs with both Western and Hawaiian roots”

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the show set to begin at 7 p.m., at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater, 240 S. Water Street.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Seating is general admission in the outdoor venue, the city said.

