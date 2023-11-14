Kalani Pe’a to perform in Henderson as part of Hawaiian holiday celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Kalani Pe’a, will perform in Henderson in December as part of a Hawaiian Christmas event.

According to a news release from the city of Henderson, “Kalani Pe’a’s Hawaiian Christmas concert celebrates the warmth and special “aloha” of the Holiday Season by offering well-known songs with both Western and Hawaiian roots”

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the show set to begin at 7 p.m., at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater, 240 S. Water Street.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Seating is general admission in the outdoor venue, the city said.

