Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player on the Las Vegas Strip turned a $5 bet into more than $1.3 million after hitting a massive jackpot.
According to a post shared by IGT, the unidentified player placed a $5 bet and won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.
No further information was provided.
