Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player on the Las Vegas Strip turned a $5 bet into more than $1.3 million after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a post shared by IGT, the unidentified player placed a $5 bet and won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

No further information was provided.

🎉Wow! A player at @MandalayBay placed a $5 bet and won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/RD4j4PbycH — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 13, 2023

