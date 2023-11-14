Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 11/14/23

Scattered Showers Move in Wednesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After starting with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning, afternoon highs on Tuesday will be running in the mid to low 70s around the Las Vegas Valley. Bigger changes start on Wednesday as showers return to the forecast.

A slow-moving storm is tracking in off the Pacific Ocean this week, bringing some scattered showers into the mix on Wednesday with forecast highs in the low 70s. Thursday is trending drier with only a slight shower chance as Formula 1 kicks off Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for F1 Thursday.

The best chance of showers is Friday and Saturday around Southern Nevada. For F1, the best chance of rain for the races will be on Friday night. Most of the rain on Saturday is expected during the day with drier weather Saturday night for the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sunday and Monday are trending dry into early next week with the breeze making a return.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

