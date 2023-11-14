Fallout continues for families and teachers of evicted school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weeks after an entire school got evicted from its own campus, FOX5 asks the owner for an explanation for delays for some teachers’ final paychecks and some refunds for families.

Greater Las Vegas Academy was evicted from their property in September. The landlord told FOX5 that the owner owed four months of rent and fees.

FOX5 checked in with the owner October 5, as students and staff were told to pick up any remaining belongings on the campus. Then, the owner told FOX5 that paychecks and refunds experienced some delays but were forthcoming.

Weeks later, FOX5 spoke to two teachers who are still awaiting their final paychecks. The teachers asked that we conceal their identities.

“September 15 was the last time we were paid. We’ve pretty much just come to the conclusion that we’re not getting paid. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” one teacher said.

“We obviously didn’t do [this profession] for a paycheck. We have bills. We have lives. We have children. We need to put food on the table,” another said.

FOX5 also learned that three teachers filed for unemployment and had trouble getting anything from DETR.

“I tried to file. There was an auditor who contacted me saying that there was nothing on file for us whatsoever,” the teacher said.

FOX5 contacted DETR on the three teachers’ behalf.

The agency could not comment on specific cases, but said any worker who is owed wages can contact the Labor Commission for aid and resolution.

Amid the turmoil, to make sure students didn’t fall behind with no school building, several teachers still gave kids take-home lessons.

Many of the 90 kids at school found another education option. Some still continue lessons with teachers at a local library.

FOX5 has checked in with two families over the past few weeks, tracking the progress of any refunds.

Both families resorted to disputing charges on their cards to get a refund. One family disputed a month of tuition. Another family paid a whole year in advance at the start of the school year, and disputed the whole $5,000 amount.

FOX5 reached out to school owner Heather Tomkowski about paychecks, unemployment issues and refunds.

In an email, Tomkowski acknowledged delays, citing lack of payment from a program.

“[The program] failed to make payments for child care services provided over the entire summer, this has caused immense financial strain on both teachers and parents, who have been left without the compensation they rightfully deserve. The delayed payments have also resulted in the inability to pay rent, leading to further complications.

The owner of Greater Las Vegas Academy, Heather Tomkowski, is deeply saddened by this situation and is committed to ensuring that everyone recoups whatever they can.

It is crucial that those responsible are held accountable for their actions and that appropriate measures are taken to rectify the financial hardships faced by teachers and parents.”

Some of those teachers who continue to instruct students at a library are looking to launch their own school, and find their own school building.

