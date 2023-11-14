Clark County Museum celebrating Harry Reid International Airport 75th anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - November is National Aviation Month, and the Clark County Museum is teaching people about the history of what’s now known as Harry Reid International Airport.

The museum has a display that shows the humble beginnings of the airport which was built in 1942 and opened as McCarran Field in 1948. In its first month of operation, it served over 36,000 passengers. It now serves five million customers every month.

Museum administrator Amber Colbert said it’s impressive to see how much the airport has grown and evolved.

“Our really early start was basically the casinos having their own airlines and jets coming in,” Colbert said. “If we get away from that, we’ll get away from what our economy is.”

The exhibit will be on display until January 29

