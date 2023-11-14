Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

California man wins over $1M at Las Vegas Strip resort

Troy Bright
Troy Bright(Caesars Entertainment)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man who was visiting Las Vegas to attend a football game is heading home with a lot more money in his pocket.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Troy Bright of Dana Point, California, won $1,155,366 through a Mega Progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at The Cromwell on Saturday night.

The company says that Bright was playing at the poker table for less than 30 minutes and won the massive jackpot on his second hand.

Bright, who was visiting Las Vegas to attend the Raiders-Jets game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, said he plans on using the winnings to help his family and spend time with them, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Constructions of grandstands for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix are seen site at the Bellagio...
Tourists find the iconic Strip remade for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond speaks during the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Donny Osmond set to perform National Anthem at F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
To learn more or purchase tickets you can visit treasureisland.com
Gilley's at Treasure Island offering exclusive F1 viewing packages