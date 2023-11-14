California man wins over $1M at Las Vegas Strip resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man who was visiting Las Vegas to attend a football game is heading home with a lot more money in his pocket.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Troy Bright of Dana Point, California, won $1,155,366 through a Mega Progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at The Cromwell on Saturday night.

The company says that Bright was playing at the poker table for less than 30 minutes and won the massive jackpot on his second hand.

Bright, who was visiting Las Vegas to attend the Raiders-Jets game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, said he plans on using the winnings to help his family and spend time with them, according to the company.

