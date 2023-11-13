Surprise Squad
WATCH: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The FOX5 drone shares a look at the pit building and the track ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix quickly approaching, the FOX5 drone gives you a look at the pit building and part of the track.

Running over three days, the practice events will be held on Thursday, the qualifying day is set for Friday and the official grand prix race day will be held on Saturday.

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

F1 provided the below schedule breakdown for each day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

  • Wednesday. Nov. 15
    • 7:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony
  • Thursday, Nov. 16
    5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
    7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
    8:30 p.m. : Practice 1
    12 a.m.: Practice 2 (11/17)
    2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/17)
  • Friday, Nov. 17
    5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
    7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
    8:30 p.m.: Practice 3
    12 a.m.: Qualifying (11/18)
    2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/18)
  • Saturday, Nov. 18
    5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
    7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
    10 p.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix
    2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/19)

