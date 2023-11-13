Surprise Squad
UNLV Football sees first 8-game win season since 2000

UNLV improved to 8-2 after beating Wyoming 34-14 on Saturday.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom has led his Rebels to their first eight-win season since 2000.

UNLV improves to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play with a 34-14 home win against Wyoming.

FOX5′s Paloma Villicana interviews UNLV legend, the 2007 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Beau Bell, who shares his thoughts on his 8-2 Rebels and UNLV WR Ricky White.

UNLV travels next to Air Force (8-2) on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Watch this week’s Reb Zone episode in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

FOX5 Reb Zone: UNLV improves to 8-2 with 34-14 win over Wyoming
FOX5 Reb Zone: UNLV Football wins 56-14 at New Mexico
Maiava, Davis lead UNLV in 56-14 rout of New Mexico
A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc...
UNLV Football becomes bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013