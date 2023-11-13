UNLV Football sees first 8-game win season since 2000
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom has led his Rebels to their first eight-win season since 2000.
UNLV improves to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play with a 34-14 home win against Wyoming.
FOX5′s Paloma Villicana interviews UNLV legend, the 2007 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Beau Bell, who shares his thoughts on his 8-2 Rebels and UNLV WR Ricky White.
UNLV travels next to Air Force (8-2) on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
Watch this week’s Reb Zone episode in the video above.
