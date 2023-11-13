Surprise Squad
Police: Teen charged in toddler’s shooting intentionally placed gun at preschool

Tshaun Rucker, 16(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has provided more details about the event that led to a toddler being shot with a gun she found on a preschool playground.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, was arrested on November 3. An arrest report says that the suspect got into a verbal altercation with another passenger on an RTC bus, and that it “eventually escalated into a physical fight.” Police said Rucker produced a firearm, shot three times, and fled south on Nellis Blvd. towards Owens Ave.

The LVMPD report said that the altercation was captured on RTC surveillance video. Rucker is also seen on video jumping over a wall into the playground of the Foundation Preschool. Police said that the area’s purpose “is clear by its paint and art as well as toys to be used for children.”

Rucker then reportedly placed the handgun on the ground of the children’s play area. As children came out onto the playground, the suspect jumped back over a wall and continued fleeing south.

Metro officers located him just south of the preschool at Nellis Blvd. and Van Buren Ave., where he was taken into custody.

Police said that as the preschool children continued to come onto the playground for recess, the victim entered, discovered the firearm, picked it up, and discharged it, striking herself in the chest. An officer on the scene began to provide medical aid as additional arriving officers spoke to witnesses and received further information.

Another officer found the gun on the playground. One passenger from the bus identified Rucker from the earlier altercation, and a second witness said he was “80% positive” that Rucker was the suspect in the shooting on the bus.

Rucker invoked his right to an attorney and refused to speak to detectives. He is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on December 18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

