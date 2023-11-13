Surprise Squad
Las Vegas student wins title of #1 Trapshooter in state of Nevada

Lucci Kern
Lucci Kern(Faith Luthern Middle School & High School)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in Las Vegas recently won the title of #1 Trapshooter in the state of Nevada.

According to a news release, Lucci Kern, a senior at Faith Luthern Middle School & High School, took first place in 16 of 19 events at a recent trapshooting event, taking home the title of #1 Trapshooter in the state of Nevada by winning the 2023-24 NSTA Lady 1 (under 55) title.

Faith Luthern said that during the competition, Kern earned the highest scores in the singles, handicaps and doubles events, and captured the high overall score (HOA) and high all around score (HAA).

In a news release, the school noted that Kern has only been trapshooting for eight months.

“I felt really good going in,” Kern said. “Once the competition began, it just seemed like I couldn’t miss.”

After winning the Nevada state title, the school said Kern went to Tucson to compete in the 20th Annual Autumn Grand American National Championship, where she won seven more events.

According to the school, Kern trains 30 hours per week. She “is currently being recruited by nearly every top shooting sports college/university in the United States,” Faith Lutheran said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

