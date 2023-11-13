Health officials update on Las Vegas supplement manufacturer accused of using ‘nonfood grade’ ingredients

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District has provided an update on a Las Vegas supplement manufacturer who was accused of using “nonfood grade” ingredients.

According to a news release, local supplement manufacturer, Harmonic Innerprizes, sold products made with ingredients that were not food grade and with ingredients from unapproved sources.

Health officials advise that subsequent testing of products from the company’s facility found lead at levels that may be a health concern for certain people in three products.

According to SNHD, testing results indicated that “the products sold under the labels Etherium Gold Focused Brain Powder and Etherium Black Re-action Neutralizer Powder were not safe for persons who are pregnant or able to become pregnant.”

Additionally, officials said the product sold under the label Etherium Red Decision Powder may be a health concern for children ages 6 and younger.

The release notes that “lead poisoning typically occurs from prolonged exposure to lead, originating from environmental, occupational, or contaminated food sources such as food, water or supplements.”

SNHD advises that symptoms in adults range from fatigue, headaches and cognitive impairment to high blood pressure, nerve damage, abdominal pain, muscle pain, mood disorders and anemia. Identifying lead poisoning can be challenging, according to the release, as the symptoms overlap with various health issues.

Individuals with known exposure should seek assessment and testing from a healthcare provider, officials recommend.

The Health District states that the facility currently has a suspended health permit and the Environmental Health Division has placed conditions for reopening the facility, including a requirement of additional training, the hiring of a food safety consultant, ongoing testing and enhanced record keeping and documentation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.