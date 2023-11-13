Forecast Outlook - 11/13/23

Happy Monday! Temperatures are off to a cold start in the Las Vegas Valley with most locations in the mid-upper 40s.

We’ll see a mix of some cloud cover and sunshine to kick off the work week. Las Vegas will stay dry for the start of the week, but we are tracking our first impactful fall system by Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, we’ll see a slight chance of showers scattered around Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley. Better chances return Friday evening into Saturday morning. These showers will be mainly scattered, and were not expecting a washout.

Temperatures stay in the low 70s for the rest of the week, and weekend temperatures will take a dip into the 60s. A couple breezy days to end this week, but wind does not look to be an issue.

