Forecast Outlook-11/12/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine mixed with some cloud is forecast for the start of the week.

A large upper level low off the coast is digging southward off the pacific northwest and this trough will be the game changer over the next seven days.

We will experience more clouds on Tuesday and by Wednesday we start to see rain chances in our forecast.

That being said there is still a lot of uncertainty from Tuesday on.

Saturday our ensemble forecasts made it look like we were going to be very wet for F1 Weekend.

Now, as of Sunday night, the models are saying it could be drier but rain chances are still in place.

Starting Wednesday through Sunday rain chances range from 20% up to 60% with the best chances for rain being Friday night into Saturday morning.

For race night next Saturday our rain chances are 50%.

