Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-11/12/23

Nice Start To The Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine mixed with some cloud is forecast for the start of the week.

A large upper level low off the coast is digging southward off the pacific northwest and this trough will be the game changer over the next seven days.

We will experience more clouds on Tuesday and by Wednesday we start to see rain chances in our forecast.

That being said there is still a lot of uncertainty from Tuesday on.

Saturday our ensemble forecasts made it look like we were going to be very wet for F1 Weekend.

Now, as of Sunday night, the models are saying it could be drier but rain chances are still in place.

Starting Wednesday through Sunday rain chances range from 20% up to 60% with the best chances for rain being Friday night into Saturday morning.

For race night next Saturday our rain chances are 50%.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A rendering for Inspirada Station
Renderings released for new Station Casinos resort in Henderson
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-11/12/23
November 10, 2023
Friday, November 10 EVENING weather update
FOX5 meteorologist Sam Argier gives Veteran's Day Weekend a 9.4.
Weekend weather rating in Las Vegas
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 11/11/23