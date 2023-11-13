Surprise Squad
Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance to headline 2024 ‘When We Were Young’ in Las Vegas

Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11,...
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The awards show airs Sept. 12 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Organizers of the “When We Were Young” festival announced on Monday that My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy will headline next year’s event in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the 2024 “When We Were Young” festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Organizers announced that over 50 bands are set to perform albums front-to-back at the event, with My Chemical Romance (The Black Parade) and Fall Out Boy set to headline the festival.

Among the other performers announced is The Used (In Love and Death), Jimmy Eat World (Bleed American), Dashboard Confessional (Dusk and Dawn) and Cofeed and Cambria (Good Apollo).

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

