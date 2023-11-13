Surprise Squad
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

