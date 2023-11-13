Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Donny Osmond set to perform National Anthem at F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Donny Osmond speaks during the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Donny Osmond speaks during the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(Doug Benc | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - F1 officials announced that Strip headliner Donny Osmond will perform the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Taking place at 9:45 p.m., officials say Osmond’s National Anthem performance will take place “just before lights out at the inaugural” event.

As part of his performance, F1 says Osmond will feature 60 Flag Holders, all of whom are local teachers selected by CCSD’s Office of Community Engagement, and 20 youths selected by Clark County and Clark County’s Department of Family Services.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A rendering for Inspirada Station
Renderings released for new Station Casinos resort in Henderson

Latest News

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Column: F1 learns it overestimated fan demand for Las Vegas, the most expensive race of the year
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the...
Capitals host Golden Knights after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game
FOX5 Reb Zone: UNLV improves to 8-2 with 34-14 win over Wyoming
UNLV Football sees first 8-game win season since 2000
FOX5 Reb Zone: UNLV improves to 8-2 with 34-14 win over Wyoming
FOX5 Reb Zone: UNLV improves to 8-2 with 34-14 win over Wyoming