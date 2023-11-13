A century of history: The story of the Amargosa Hotel and Opera House.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last month, we told you about the historic Amargosa Hotel and Opera House that’s still recovering from the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary. Now, we’re taking you back a century in time to how the Amargosa Hotel and Opera House came to be the heart of Death Valley Junction.

Before the Amargosa Hotel and Opera House, all that existed at the Death Valley Junction was a mill and a train leading to a mine an hour away. Back then, the miners would sleep in tents by the train tracks.

“In 1923, a famous author named Zane Gray came out, he saw the conditions the miners were living in, and he decided to write exposes on the Borax Mining Company and the conditions they allowed their miners to live in,” said hotel manager Emilee Brown.

So the company built what’s now the Amargosa Hotel to house those miners, up until World War II, when the train tracks were destroyed, and the miners moved away.

By 1950, Death Valley Junction was a ghost town. Until 1967, when Marta Becket showed up, a ballerina from New York.

“She was on tour with her husband, who was also her manager, and they were on the west coast doing the tour, got a flat tire camping, and so she went to the service station just across the street, and that’s how she kind of stumbled across the place,” said Brown.

Marta decided to stay. For just a dollar down and $45 a month, she rented out the abandoned opera house, where she would perform ballets for the next 40 years.

She later bought out the hotel and town and established her non-profit - bringing music, art, and life back to Death Valley Junction.

“She created a legacy over the time that she was here,” said Brown. “Our main goal is just to preserve it, continue everything as if she was still here.”

The Amargosa Hotel and Opera House still welcomes guests and hosts weddings and shows on the same stage where Marta performed, surrounded by her hand-painted murals that are still vibrant today.

The unincorporated community of Death Valley Junction is owned by Marta’s non-profit Amargosa Opera House Inc. The board is now looking for a partner to help with funding, so they can continue to preserve the rich history of the town.

