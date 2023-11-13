Surprise Squad
Capitals host Golden Knights after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-4-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights after Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Washington is 7-4-2 overall and 4-3-1 at home. The Capitals are 1-0-2 in games decided by one goal.

Vegas is 12-2-1 overall and 4-1-0 in road games. The Golden Knights have a 3-0-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has scored three goals with five assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has six goals over the last 10 games.

William Karlsson has eight goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Nicklas Backstrom: out (personal), Martin Fehervary: out (lower-body), Anthony Mantha: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Chandler Stephenson: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

