Blake Shelton’s Ole Red to host hiring events for new Las Vegas location

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red to host hiring event for new Las Vegas location
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Blake Shelton’s Ole Red is set to host hiring events as the venue prepares for its anticipated January opening.

Located on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, crews in January officially broke ground on the four-story venue which is expected to open its doors in January 2024.

Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening

Ahead of the opening, the venue is hosting hiring events from Monday, Dec. 4 to Saturday, Dec. 9 at Caesars Horseshoe Casino. Developers say candidates are “strongly encouraged” to apply online in advance to secure an interview time and day. However, walk-ins are welcome.

All candidates can receive free parking at Horseshoe with a valid Nevada ID, the release notes. For more information and to apply, visit www.rhpcareers.com.

“There’s nothing like this in Las Vegas. For the country music family, the industry, Nashville, to have a home base now in Las Vegas is obviously a big deal for me, and I’m going to brag on it,” Blake Shelton said.

In a news release announcing the project in 2021, developers said the venue is expected to cost $30 million and will mark the company’s first location in the western United States.

Developers previously said Ole Red Las Vegas will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage with “state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality experience that showcases curated artist line-ups daily.”

Guests will be able to enjoy food, beverages and a separate live music experience on a 4,500-square-foot rooftop that features “striking views of the Las Vegas cityscape,” the team said previously.

A rendering of Ole Red Las Vegas
A rendering of Ole Red Las Vegas(Ole Red Las Vegas | Anderson Design Studio)

The venue will offer a menu inspired by Shelton, with food items and specialty cocktails that are unique to the Las Vegas location.

According to the company, at approximately 27,000 square feet and a planned 686 seats, Ole Red Las Vegas is expected to be the brand’s largest location to date.

According to the past news release, “Ole Red” is a “lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired” by Blake Shelton’s third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.”

