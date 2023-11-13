Authorities investigate fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Monday near Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Monday morning near Lee Canyon.

According to Nevada State Police, the driver of the vehicle was killed in the single-vehicle roll-over crash at US 95 southbound at Cold Creek just north of Lee Canyon.

No further information was immediately available.

#TrafficAlert Crash at US95 Southbound at Cold creek (North of Lee canyon) possible delays, please slow down for first responders on scene #DriveSafeNevada — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 13, 2023

