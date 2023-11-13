Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Authorities investigate fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Monday near Lee Canyon

Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Monday morning near Lee Canyon.

According to Nevada State Police, the driver of the vehicle was killed in the single-vehicle roll-over crash at US 95 southbound at Cold Creek just north of Lee Canyon.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone shot of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 executive apologizes to Las Vegas for difficulties in bringing ‘long-term investment’ to city
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A rendering for Inspirada Station
Renderings released for new Station Casinos resort in Henderson

Latest News

Lucci Kern
Las Vegas student wins title of #1 Trapshooter in state of Nevada
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
WATCH: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: FOX5 drone gives a look at pit building, track ahead of race
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Health officials update on Las Vegas supplement manufacturer accused of using ‘nonfood grade’ ingredients