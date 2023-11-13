Surprise Squad
81-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash in west Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 81-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 1:55 p.m. Saturday, a crash occurred at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard at South Merialdo Lane. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard, approaching Merialdo Lane, in the only left turn lane (L1) on a flashing yellow turn arrow. Police say an Acura TLX was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard, approaching Merialdo Lane, in the left travel lane of three (T1) at a reported high rate of speed.

The crash occurred when the Toyota entered the Acura’s path of travel. The front of the Acura collided with the right side of the Toyota, significantly damaging both vehicles, police said.

Arriving medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the passenger of the Toyota, identified as an 81-year-old woman. However, LVMPD says the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as an 80-year-old man, was injured and transported to UMC Trauma.

According to police, the 35-year-old driver of the Acura, identified as Fahid Amid, exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges.

The death of the 81-year-old woman marks the 131st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction of the year 2023. Her full identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

