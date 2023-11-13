2 new charging sites for Tesla ‘Supercharge Network’ open in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New charging sites for the Tesla “Supercharge Network” have opened in Henderson.

According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino is a new charging site in the Tesla Supercharger network. The charging network is located on the roof of the 215 parking garage at Green Valley Ranch.

In addition, the M Resort Spa Casino has also added Tesla charging capabilities to its property.

According to the M Resort, the charging station is located at the southeast guest parking lot near the main hotel entrance.

For more information, visit: https://www.tesla.com/supercharger.

