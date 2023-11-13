Surprise Squad
2 new charging sites for Tesla ‘Supercharge Network’ open in Henderson

The Tesla "Supercharge Network" charging site at Green Valley Ranch.
The Tesla "Supercharge Network" charging site at Green Valley Ranch.(Station Casinos)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New charging sites for the Tesla “Supercharge Network” have opened in Henderson.

According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino is a new charging site in the Tesla Supercharger network. The charging network is located on the roof of the 215 parking garage at Green Valley Ranch.

In addition, the M Resort Spa Casino has also added Tesla charging capabilities to its property.

According to the M Resort, the charging station is located at the southeast guest parking lot near the main hotel entrance.

For more information, visit: https://www.tesla.com/supercharger.

