Forecast Outlook-11/12/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A very nice and seasonal day here in Las Vegas with a mix of sun and cloud.

Daytime temperatures will trending near seasonal numbers which for Las Vegas is the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

The pleasant weather is expected to stick around for a few days however we will start feeling changes by Tuesday night.

Right now computer models are showing the development of a system over us later in the week when F1 is in town.

By Wednesday wind picks up with our daytime high climbs few degrees above normal.

Thursday the high drops as wind picks up and rain chances increase to 40 or 50%.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Friday and for race day, Saturday rain chances are running between 20 and 40%

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.