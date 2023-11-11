Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Henderson shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

According to a report, members of the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims on November 8 at approximately 1:22 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that two males had been shot.

Friends had already taken one to an emergency room. Both victims died from their injuries.

Henderson detectives identified Donzell Campbell, 25, as a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody on November 9 through a coordinated effort by HPD investigators and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

Campbell was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is facing a charge of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, one charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and 13 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

