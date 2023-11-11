Surprise Squad
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Henderson shooting

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

According to a report, members of the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims on November 8 at approximately 1:22 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that two males had been shot.

Henderson police investigate after 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting

Friends had already taken one to an emergency room. Both victims died from their injuries.

Henderson detectives identified Donzell Campbell, 25, as a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody on November 9 through a coordinated effort by HPD investigators and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

Campbell was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is facing a charge of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, one charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and 13 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

