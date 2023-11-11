RWB Dog Tags: Service Dogs for Combat Vets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Veterans Day, FO5 is profiling a local nonprofit, RWB Dog Tags. The organization that pairs veterans who have experienced trauma during combat while serving our country with animals rescued from shelters.

Tom Clark was in the Navy for 22 years. Clark now lives in North Las Vegas with his 16-year-old chihuahua/Jack Russell mix Magnus. The small dog makes a huge impact in Clark’s life.

“When I was in the military, I felt that I was indestructible,” recounted Clark. After tours in the Persian Gulf, Somalia, and Panama, Clark was not only suffering from PTSD, but he was also physically injured as well.

“Bouncing on the waves and a few too many parachutes jumps, my back is trashed,” Clark revealed. After his time in the service, a minor accident triggered the worst memories so bad he couldn’t leave his home and came close to taking his own life.

“I’d find myself crying in the corners of my closet. I’d find myself awake in my backyard with my weapon checking for enemies…I was in a very very dark place. In my garage, I had a noose tried my to the rafters,” Clark confessed. Magnum came into his life at that moment.

“He wakes me up from nightmares. He just proves to me that he is always there, and he is always ready to love me,” Clark shared with Magnus on sitting on his lap.

“We came back a little broken. Veterans had a lot of mental health issues,” explained Roxie Johnson, also a combat vet and a Master Trainer with Red, White, and Blue Dog Tags.

“We save two lives at a time. We save the veterans’ lives and we save the dog’s lives,” Johnson contended. In the 16 years since the nonprofit was founded, 230 dogs have been saved by the program benefiting 147 vets.

“It is about a year program depending upon the dog. We go through intensive training,” Johns reported. That training is catered to a vet’s individual needs. For Clark, he needs help being around large groups. With Magnus by his side, Clark was just able to go on a dream European vacation.

“I am now indestructible because him and I, we are a team. It ain’t him. It ain’t me. It’s us, always…this dog has saved my life, period,” Clark told FOX5.

Not only do the nonprofit group and their volunteers train the dogs, they also cover costs of pet food and medical, even pet deposits for renters.

Vets only need a note from doctor or mental health professional to begin the process of getting a service dog.

If you would like to support the program red, white, and blue dog tags is always accepting donations. Lean more here: R.W.B: DOG T.A.G.S.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.