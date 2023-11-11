Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas homicide detectives arrest murder suspect

Major Sanford
Major Sanford(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that it has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday.

LVMPD dispatch received reports of a shooting on the 400 block of S. 10th St. at approximately 6:51 a.m. yesterday. Arriving officers found a man at a nearby apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section identified Major Sanford, 44, as the suspect after he was reportedly seen shooting into the victim’s apartment and leaving the scene. The suspect was detained, arrested, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Sanford is facing multiple felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and open murder with a deadly weapon.

He has an appearance in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for November 14.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Donzell Campbell
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Henderson shooting
There is a GoFund Me for Jonathan Lewis, a Las Vegas student who was severely beaten by a group...
Father of beaten Las Vegas high school student on life support speaks out on ‘absurd madness’ of situation
Steven McLucas, 42
Trial date set for deadly Las Vegas shooting case
A rendering for Inspirada Station
Renderings released for new Station Casinos resort in Henderson