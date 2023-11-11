Culinary union members to vote on tentative contracts with major Las Vegas Strip resorts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A historic tentative contract agreement for 40,000 hospitality workers on the Las Vegas Strip was reached just hours before the union’s strike deadline Friday morning.

“It represents about a 250 percent increase over the last five-year contract,” said culinary union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

The union reached tentative deals with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, although the terms of those proposed contracts still need to be voted on and ratified.

Pappageorge said the contracts include reduced workloads, mandated daily room cleanings at hotels and historic raises for hospitality workers.

“The amount of money going into the pockets of our members when you look at the total amount of money, wages and benefits for workers at Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts, and Caesars Entertainment will be over $2 billion dollars over the life of this five-year contract,” said Pappageorge.

Pappageorge said the average Strip hospitality worker makes $26 an hour, and their pay will reach about $35 an hour at the end of the five-year contract, factoring in total compensation, meaning hourly pay and benefits combined.

They’ll also get back pay for the months the union has spent negotiating since the previous contract expired.

“Our contracts expired June 1, we are now November 10, we won retroactive back pay, full retro and, so, for most non-tip workers that their contract expired June 1, that is a check of about $3,000, and for tip workers about $1,500,” said Pappageorge.

Union members still need to vote on these tentative agreements with the resort companies. There’s still no date set for when that vote will happen, but Pappageorge said the union hopes to have the contracts ratified the week after F1.

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday on the culinary union’s tentative deals:

Congratulations to the Culinary and Bartenders Unions who worked together in good faith towards an agreement that gives all workers the quality of life they deserve. Las Vegas has a long union history and workers have been critical to the city’s growth and success. All workers – including hospitality workers - should have good jobs with fair pay and benefits that give them the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families. As a candidate for President, I had the honor of joining Culinary Union members on the picket line and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men and women who form the backbone of a city that brings joy to millions around the world. These workers understand better than just about anybody that a job is about more than just a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about respect. Most importantly, it’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘Honey, it’s going to be okay.’ Union members made clear that one job should be enough. Culinary Union members will have the final say on this tentative agreement, and there are still Las Vegas workers in negotiations who deserve a fair deal. But the sacrifices made by hospitality workers, autoworkers, actors, Teamsters, writers, port workers, rail workers, and healthcare workers are the driving force behind a growing movement to ensure workers receive a fair share of the value they’ve helped create. This agreement will help give all workers the quality of life they deserve.

