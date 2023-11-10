Surprise Squad
What to know if you are headed to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several organizations joined forces for a Thursday media conference to let people know just what to expect if they are headed to next week’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We are looking forward to hosting this very unique motorsports event and want to thank County staff, Metro and all the government agencies that have worked for many months in partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson. “There is no better place in the world to showcase sports and entertainment events because of our talented and dedicated workforce. This event has been a big lift, and we also want to thank our residents and visitors for their patience as we have all been impacted by the significant roadwork and construction activity that has been under way to make it happen.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes also addressed the preparations that have gone into getting ready for next week’s big race.

“Las Vegas Grand Prix is laser-focused on ensuring the safety of our inaugural event for our attendees and the entire Las Vegas community,” said Anthes. “As part of this commitment, we have developed a coordinated safety effort with the teams at Metro, Clark County, and many other important partners to ensure that the highest safety standards are met in and around the circuit.”

Next week’s crowd is expected to rival New Year’s Eve in size, and just like during such a big event, certain restrictions will be enforced. During scheduled race events starting on Nov. 16 until roads reopen, bottles, oversized purses and bags (more than 12 inches by 6 inches) strollers, backpacks, coolers, briefcases and luggage are prohibited in public areas along the Strip and resort areas, per local ordinance.

Event organizers have prohibited additional items in the event race zones, including flags, banners, signs or promotional materials, noisemakers and horns, professional photo or sound equipment, chairs and stools, and animals other than service animals. No bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed in race zones.

“The preparation for this epic event is unlike something we have ever seen before, and an unprecedented level of planning has taken place,” said LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Commuters are encouraged to opt-in to a free SMS service by texting “F1LV” to 31996 to receive traffic notifications and related updates.

