Las Vegas residents stay in Maui to help those who lost everything in wildfire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Melonee Lujan, who lives in Henderson, rushed to Maui when she couldn’t get a hold of her cousin in Lahaina after the big wildfire this summer. Her cousin had to flee the flames and made it out alive.

“She lost everything. They lost their two businesses, their home,” said Lujan.

Lujan realized how big of an impact the fire was having so she decided to stay.

“I stayed to help my community,” she said.

Lujan was born on Oahu but raised in Maui. She is volunteering and keeping track of data at the Napili Noho distribution hub near Lahaina.

The hub is helping people meet daily needs, including providing refrigerated food. Lujan says the hub is fully staffed by volunteers and everything at the hub has been paid for with cash donations or by donations by the community.

Lujan says people in the Las Vegas area have also been generous with donations, saying they have filled at least ten 45-foot shipping containers of donated items. She wants to thank people who’ve donated and businesses that helped with donation drives, including 9th Island Kava, Generations Kitchen and Two Scoops of Aloha back in the valley.

A man from Las Vegas who goes by the name “Savage” is also at the hub helping people who’ve lost everything. He says he is part of a team sent by Awaken Church in Las Vegas and that the plan was initially for a short stay.

“The plan was five days. I told my church group I might be led to stay, and I might need you all to pray about it. And they all did, and nobody had anything resisting,” said Savage.

Savage has many different roles at the hub and has stayed in a tent for the last month or so. He feels compelled to help, prays with people and knows that there is a lot more work to be done.

“The trauma hasn’t passed. And I think that’s a problem. It was in the news cycle for a while. And it wasn’t the hot topic anymore. And because the fire isn’t necessarily still burning, they think it’s wrapped up and rebuilding has started and it hasn’t,” he said.

“Housing is a real scare, the trauma of the families having to go in and out of homes, out of hotel rooms not knowing how long they have shelter. It’s just traumatic having to move. I know families who have moved eight different times since the fire. That’s not stable. That’s traumatic for kids. That’s traumatic for the parents. That messes up their job. That messes up everything. There’s no stability,” said Lujan.

Both Savage and Lujan say they don’t know when they will return to the Las Vegas Valley.

“We had fire victims come from the Oregon fire today. They came and donated a few things to our community, and they are three years in, and they just shut down their community hub, like last week. Three years later,” said Lujan.

When asked how long the hub would be up and how long she will stay Lujan’s feelings were clear.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere,” she said. “So I will still be here.”

She says the group is trying to raise money for a forklift for heavy lifting at the hub. Anyone interested in donating, or who wants to learn more about donations can go to Napilinoho.com

