Trial date set for deadly Las Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for a man charged with murder following a deadly east valley shooting in May.

A jury trial for Steven McLucas will begin in Clark County District Court on June 3, 2024.

According to a police report, LVMPD officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Nesting Way at approximately 7:58 a.m. on May 25 to conduct a welfare check on an individual who had not called or shown up at his job for the past three days. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the ensuing investigation, homicide detectives determined that McLucas, 42, had shot the victim during a physical altercation. According to court documents, he also admitted to police that he had been using fentanyl and that there was a firearm in the residence. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. McLucas was already on house arrest for a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.