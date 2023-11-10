Surprise Squad
Strike with Wynn workers looms after Culinary Union’s “terrific” deal with Caesar’s, MGM properties
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:53 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Negotiations with Wynn Resorts and Culinary Workers Union Local 226 continues into the night and early morning hours, as employees have been notified to bring their strike badge to work and prepare to walk off the job.

The strike deadline is 5 a.m. Friday for Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The union says only the 5,000 workers with Wynn would go on strike; Thursday morning brought a solidified deal with MGM Resorts, following the mid-week agreement with Caesars properties. Workers from other resorts could choose to join the strike line in solidarity.

Union members will prepare to organize a picket line around 4 a.m. if workers leave their jobs and the property.

“Bring your strike ID to work today and we will keep you updated. If you don’t have your strike ID, that is OK, still plan to show up to the picket line,” an email stated to Wynn workers.

Workers got a guide on how to walk off the job, and how they would not lose their jobs if they do so.

“We are working through issues and we are hoping to get through to a resolution. To be clear, our goal is to get a great contract. But workers have said that if we can’t, then they’re prepared to strike. We are making progress here at Wynn Resorts. So as I’ve said before, I am cautiously optimistic, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union Ted Pappageorge said.

Pappageorge shed some light on the other two deals, calling the agreement with Caesars “historic” and the MGM deal “tremendous.” Pappageorge called the terms on sticking points on safety, autonomous technology and room cleanings “terrific.” Some terms of both contracts were the “same” or “extremely similar.”

Since Caesars set the bar first, Pappageorge said its important for the union to stand their ground with all the other companies to demand the same or similar terms.

“We have to be able to say to a company, that if you sign this deal today, your competitors are going to be held to the same accountability,” he said.

Pappageorge had a message for tourists, as well, saying that guests would be notified if a strike will occur.

“I would say to the tourists on the Strip, we would appreciate your thoughts and prayers. We know that this is not just a Las Vegas issue right now. All throughout this country, workers, families, young people, retirees, they’re looking at trying to figure out how to make ends meet. I think workers all over the country and tourists that come to Las Vegas support the idea that workers should be able to afford a home be able to pay the rent, raise their kids, have a pension, have job security and stability and health care,” Pappageorge said.

